Leader Look Back: Photos From the Law Enforcement Training in 1967

Group picture:

Front row, left to right — Ptl. Robert A. Reed, Waynesfield, Chief Henry Quibter, Burketsville, Richard L. Eiche, Shawnee Township, Chief Richard Plattner, New Bremen.

Second row, left to right — Constable George W. Nichols, Bath Township, Gordon R. Lowry, Cridersville Police Auxiliary, Paul R. Eisert, Wapakoneta Police Auxiliary, Daniel Williamson, Wapakoneta Police Auxiliary, Melvin Werling, Wapakoneta Police Auxiliary, Ptl. Jack Hirschfeld, New Bremen.

Back row, left to right — Auglaize Deputy Sheriff Clyde Hinkle, instructor, Constable Rudy Martin, Stokes Township, James Verbryke, Cridersville Police Auxiliary, Larry Marsh, Auglaize Sheriff's Auxiliary, Ptl. Ted McPheron, Lafayette, Robert Eisert, Auglaize Sheriff's Auxiliary, and Auglaize Chief Deputy Louis Bowersock, instructor.

Chief Richard Plattner, New Bremen, handcuffs Deputy Robert Eisert, Wapakoneta, as Auxiliary Ptl. Daniel Williamson and Melvin Werling, Wapakoneta, observe procedures.

Chief Henry Quinter, Burkettsville, was the subject searched by Auxiliaryman Paul Eisert while Auxiliaryman James Verbryke and Ptl. Ted W. McPheron observe procedure.

