Leader Look Back: More Photos from Nov. 4-Nov. 10, 1967

These are some of the photographs that appeared in The Evening Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 1967. To read more about what happened 50 years ago, pick up the Nov. 4th (2017) edition of The Evening Leader.

Brownie Troop 150 Awaiting Guests:

The original caption for this photo read: Front row, left to right — Lori Rump, Lori Maurer, Barbara Poppe, Joyce Nagel, Helen March, Carol Ann March and Tamara Brady. Back row, left to right — Teresa Tambascia, Cindy Pleiman, Beth Dicke, Susan Warner, Mary Campbell, Jane Horne, Sheryl Lunt, Terry Brady and Kathy Lukac. Not present for this picture were Denise and Diane Abele and Jane Hartwig.

Many Attend Cooking School:

The original caption for this photo read: Women attending the first of three cooking schools to be held by the St. Marys Appliance center were very interested in the demonstration by Mrs. Dorothy Cisco, home economist. The first school was held last night at the Midwest Electric REA.

Pack Boxes for Vietnam:

The original caption for this photo read: Pictured left to right are Mrs. Frank McMullen, Mrs. Thelma Meeker, Mrs. Jack Powell, Mrs. Maurice Whetstone, Mrs. Margaret Buckingham and Mrs. Roy Rush Jr. of the VFW Auxiliary packing boxes for St. Marys boys in Vietnam. Assisting the group but not pictured was Mrs. Ted Pohlman. Funds from the Buddy Poppy Sales help make it possible for the ladies to fill the boxes and send them to St. Marys men now serving in Vietnam.

Mrs. Henry Botkin Sr. Wins Range:

The original caption for this photo read: Mrs. Henry Botkin Sr. was happy to win the GE self-cleaning electric range given away by the St. Marys Appliance Center at the cooking school held by the company. Mrs. Botkin is shown with Larry Kellermeyer and Gene Schroer, co-owners of the St. Marys Appliance Center, who made the presentation at the last of the three schools held at the Midwest Electric REA. The schools attracted more than 400 women of the community.