Leader Look Back: More Photos from Dec. 30, 1967, to Jan. 5, 1968

These photos appeared in The Evening Leader between Dec. 30, 1967, and Jan. 5, 1968. To read more about what happened 50 years ago, pick up a copy of the Dec. 30th edition of The Evening Leader.

(1683) Dale Grimes, right, president of the Jaycees, is shown presenting a check for $100 to Dick Hudson. The check is marked for the Christmas deocration fund of the Chamber of Commerce, of which Hudson is chairman. The Jaycees elected to present the check to help pay for the new Christmas tree and decorations, which enhance the business section of St. Marys.

(1685) St. Marys Foundry 25-Year Club welcomes three new members.

(1703) Paul Mackenbach won a Guildy Doll at the Joint Township District Memorial auxiliary's Holiday Hop.