Leader Look Back Continued

This is a continuation of the look back from the Oct. 7 edition of The Evening Leader.

• President Charles Cooper of the City Recreation Board advised board members the proposed basketball and tennis courts at the swimming pool would not be completed that year because of lack of funds. Board members urged city councilors to include the improvements in the 1968 budget.

• The St. Marys Jaycees announced they were expecting entries to enter the Miss St. Marys Pageant, which would be Nov. 1.

• American Legion Post 323 hosted the Fall Conference of Second District, American Legion Auxiliary, with 132 registrants from units other than St. Marys.

• Vikki Coleman was installed as Rainbow adviser.

• Bill Nuss, of St. Marys FFA, placed first in the district land and soil competition.

• Two reports of possible UFOs, one of them near St. Marys, were investigated by Ufologists Chairman Ralph Fanning, of Celina.

• A committee of 16 citizens was formed to inform New Bremen voters of the 5-mill levy for street and sewer construction, which would be on the November ballot.

The caption from this 1967 photo featured in The Evening Leader read: Despite the umbrella held by his wife, Civilian Astronaut Neil Armstrong was peppered by the rain yesterday afternoon as he spoke to Auglaize countians and others assembled for the dedication of the Neil Armstrong Airport. He left his prepared speech in his pocket.