Lake Campus prof.: Manure ban is helping GLSM

Dr. Stephen Jacquemin, biology professor at Wright State Lake Campus, presented at the Ag. Solutions meeting Monday evening in Maria Stein. During his presentation, Jacquemin discussed the benefits of a manure application ban that was first implemented in 2011. The ban says farmers are not to apply fertilizer between Dec. 15 and March 1, to help prevent further nutrient runoff into Grand Lake St. Marys. Based on nutrient readings taken at Chickasaw Creek before the ban (2008-11) and after the ban (2011-16), GLSM has seen significant reductions in the amounts of nitrate, phosphorous, total suspended solids and total Kjeldahl nitrogen that are flowing into the lake, Jacquemin said.

The statistics he cited were averages, based on samples taken regularly between 2008 to 2016 from the Chickasaw Creek watershed.

Attached is a summary of the study, which was carried out by the Heidelberg University National Center for water Quality Research in conjunction with the Lake Campus, Mercer County Community and Economic Development Office, Ag. Solutions and the Ohio Department of Agriculture Division of Soil and Water.

Ag. Solutions and/or the Lake Improvement Association will likely publish the full study for public view on their respective websites in the near future.