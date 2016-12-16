Kelly, Cougars Handle Riders

There were no late-game heroics in this one.

In a rematch from last season when Derek Jay hit a game-winning bucket in the final seconds to lift the St. Marys Roughriders over Van Wert, the Cougars' offense made sure history wouldn't repeat itself.

Leading almost the entire game, the Cougars relied on Jacoby Kelly's 22 first-quarter points and timely 3-point shooting to stay at an arms length from the Riders as St. Marys fell to 0-1 in the Western Buckeye League in a 67-54 loss on Friday night.

Leading by one with 2:00 remaining in the first quarter, the Roughriders witnessed Van Wert score 13 straight points at the end of the quarter — 11 of them from Kelly — to give the Cougars a commanding 23-13 opening-quarter lead.

The Riders went on a 12-2 run to tie the game at 25-25 on a Derek Jay 3-pointer with 3:51 in the opening quarter.

But the Roughriders could not keep the momentum going, as they proceeded to go into the half missing three of their final five shots and turned the ball over twice, scoring in just two of the final seven possessions in the first half.

St. Marys turned the ball over six times in the first nine possessions of the third quarter.

There were some bright spots throughout the night for St. Marys, however.

The 6-foot-3 senior Jay moved into sixth place all-time in the St. Marys boys basketball program's scoring list, moving past John Kuenzel (MHS ’56 and Air Force football and baseball alum) for seventh place and Dean Cook (MHS ’51 and Ohio State basketball and football alum) for sixth.

Jay will enter next week's matchup with Coldwater trailing by 30 points for fifth as a member of the St. Marys boys basketball program’s 1,000-point club as he sits at 970 points.

