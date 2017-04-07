Justin Tenkman Throws No-Hitter

A no-hit performance by Justin Tenkman and being helped out by 15 runs on offense, led to a 15-0 non-conference victory for the New Bremen Cardinals against Jackson Center in baseball action on Friday.

Tenkman pitched a complete game, striking out six, while not surrendering a hit and just two walks issued on 65 pitches against the Tigers.

In the meantime, the bats were alive and well for the Cardinals, who hammered 10 hits in the game and scored six runs in the first and fourth innings and three in the third

Casey Parker led the way with four RBIs on a 3-for-3 night at the plate and a run scored.

Leadoff hitter Grant Selby was 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs batted in and two runs scored.

Garrett Doherty and Nolan Bornhorst each drove in a pair of runs and Caleb Alig had three runs scored and drove in three runs.

Tyler Overman was 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.