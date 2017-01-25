Julius Fisher Gets Added To North-South Classic

St. Marys Roughriders senior running back and defensive back Julius Fisher has been added to the roster of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association (OHSFCA) North-South Classic football game at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on April 27.

Fisher was added to the roster — confirmed by Roughriders head coach Doug Frye, who will be the head coach for the Division I, II and III south schools — because a player from Fairlawn dropped out of the game, allowing Fisher to join the roster.

Fisher was named Defensive Flex Player of the Year in the Western Buckeye League with his 44 tackles and one interception in the regular season.

As a running back, Fisher finished with 1,093 yards on a team-high 189 carries, and 15 touchdowns.

Fisher joins fellow teammate Matt Patten. The defensive end was named to the South team back in December.

Patten — who also earned All-WBL Defensive Linemen of the Year and First-Team All-Northwest Ohio — recorded 98 tackles and two fumble recoveries.



Patten was an intricate part of a Roughriders’ defense that were tops in the league in rushing yards allowed in the regular season (72.9 ypg) and scoring defense (9.3 ppg). The defensive end was also named Second-Team All-Ohio.

Running back Eric Spicer is the other St. Marys player that was nominated for the North-South Classic, but Frye said Spicer will not be able to attend due to his commitment to the Naval Academy.

Spicer — a Third-Team All-Ohio honoree — finished his Roughrider career third in rushing all-time in school history with 3,644 yards during his senior season. He also earned All-WBL First-Team, All-WBL Offensive Back of the Year and First-Team All-Associated Press Northwest District as well — finished 2016 with 1,510 yards on the ground on 183 carries (8.3 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns through 13 games this season.

The game will be held at 4 p.m. on April 27 for Division I-III and at noon for Division IV-VII.

The OHSFCA nominates coaches for the game and are picked for the game in December.

Fisher and Patten joins Nick Yahl and Bo Frye as former players to make the cut to the North-South game under Doug Frye as coach. Only 33 players from each team make the cut.

The Roughriders are coming off their best season since their state runner-up finish in 2004. In 2016, St. Marys won a share of the WBL title for the first time since 2008 and earned a playoff berth for the first time since that same year.

The Riders defeated Dayton Belmont in the opening round of the Division III postseason, also earning the first postseason win at Skip Baughman Stadium in the program’s history.



St. Marys also defeated top-ranked Franklin in Region 12 in a regional semifinal, before falling to seven-time regional champion Trotwood-Madison in a regional final to finish as regional runner-up