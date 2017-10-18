Jones Named Player Of The Year In MAC

New Bremen senior Paige Jones was named the Midwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Year, while her coach — Diana Kramer — was the conference's Co-Coach of the Year as the MAC announced its all-conference teams on Tuesday.

Also drawing honors for the Cardinals (21-1) were Rachel Kremer as a second-team selection and Julia Goettemoeller and Blake Snider as Honorable Mention selections.

New Knoxville had two selections as Tayler Doty earned All-MAC Second-Team honors and teammates Carly Fledderjohann and Faith Homan was Honorable Mention honorees.

Paige Thobe led the way as Minster's second-team honoree and Danielle Barhorst was an Honorable Mention selection.

Jones played in 66 sets, racking up 460 kills with 27 blocks, 185 digs and 89 aces. Her best game came in a 3-2 victory over Coldwater on Sept. 28 when she produced a game and season-high 44 kills.



Goettemoeller has played in 63 sets, producing 107 kills and 31 blocks, while Snider has dished out 164 kills.

The Rangers (11-11) junior Doty has played in 72 sets, producing a team-high 241 kills, 14 blocks, 235 digs and 14 service aces.

Homan has dished out a team-high 383 digs while accumulating 12 aces and Fledderjohann collected 670 assists to go along with 24 aces, 129 digs and 33 kills.

The Wildcats (12-10) senior Thobe has produced 201 kills with 50 solo blocks, 66 total blocks and 31 aces. Barhorst has racked up 128 kills in 74 sets played with 32 blocks, 283 digs and 18 aces.