Jill Schmitmeyer Signs With Findlay

Joining her brother Michael, Jill Schmitmeyer signed her national letter of intent to continue her golf career at the University of Findlay on Thursday at Memorial High School.







From finishing tied for 19th place in her first trip to the Division II girls state golf tournament to finishing fifth in her junior season, the St. Marys golfer ended her Roughriders career tying for second place with a two-day score of 142 (68, 74) last month, tying with Independence’s Sophia Trombetta.

Schmitmeyer finished her golfing career in St. Marys with three trips to state, an Honorable Mention selection in the Western Buckeye during her sophomore season, followed by First-Team all-WBL last season and finishing WBL play with Player of the Year runner-up honors this season.

She also finishes as a two-time Division II sectional tournament champion and a two-time all-Ohio golfer.







The Oilers golf team is coached by Dominic Guarnieri — who finished his fifth season as coach for UF.





Schmitmeyer said she has not talked to the coaches about their expectations of her as a golfer for UF, but she said she wants to make the lineup and contribute to the team however she can.

Fellow conference foe Malone University and Cleveland State were Schmitmeyer's other choices, but Findlay was the best fit for her.







Schmitmeyer has not committed to a major yet.