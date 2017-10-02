Jill Schmitmeyer Qualifies For State For 3rd Time

Her father seemed nervous, but she remained calm, cool and collective.

And why not? She had been here before.

Advancing to the Division II district golf tournament in Arlington for a fourth straight time, Jill Schmitmeyer was looking to qualify for the state tournament next week to make it three out of four years.

By shooting a 34 in the front nine — which included a hole-in-one on hole No. 8, followed by a birdie putt on hole No. 9 — the St. Marys senior rode through a tough back nine for a 4-over par 76.

As the scores slowly trickled in — and after two and a half hours after her final hole — it became clear that Schmitmeyer had advanced with only two scores bettering her 76 on Monday at the Sycamore Springs Golf Course.

“I don’t think going to state will ever get old,” the Roughriders senior golfer said. “It’s just as exciting as it was the first time, especially with the hole-in-one. I am happy with how the postseason went and now I hope to shoot even better at the Gray.”

While she waited, her father — and Roughriders coach Steve Schmitmeyer — could not watch the scoreboard until he knew his daughter had advance and watch her compete one last time at the state’s highest high school golfing level.

Schmitmeyer also earned the All-District Team with her 76 — which was three strokes better than her score of 79 in her junior season.

And for the third straight season, Schmitmeyer will be competing on the Gray course of the Ohio State University Scarlet & Gray Courses on Oct. 13-14 in Columbus.

For the full story, see Tuesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.