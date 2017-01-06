Jay's Game-High 24 Not Enough In Loss To Shawnee

It was a contest of which player could score the most points for his team in Friday's Western Buckeye League match between St. Marys and Shawnee.

Derek Jay vs. Sean McDonald.

Jay might have won the battle, but McDonald's team left Memorial High School's Murotech Court with the "W."

The lack of a second scorer for the Roughriders was not more evident in the season than on Friday when Jay's game-high 24 points were not enough to give his team their first home win of the season in a 54-47 loss.

Jay — the school's fifth all-time scorer — was doing it all on the offensive end. He accounted for 11 of the Roughriders' 17 third-quarter points to bring St. Marys within four, 40-36 with a 1:35 remaining and again to five in the fourth with 2:03 left in regulation.

But without Jay, no one else put the ball in the basket, as Jay's 16 second-half points — the team scored 28 — were not enough fire power to counter St. Marys' deep scoring droughts throughout the game.

A 7-2 and a 5-0 run by Shawnee in the first quarter gave the Indians an 18-10 lead after one as the Roughriders started the contest 0-of-4 from the field and turned the ball over five times.

In the second, the Riders shot a combined 3-of-17 from the field, accounting for just nine points as Shawnee outscored St. Marys 32-19 in the first 16 minutes.

The St. Marys defense did allow Jay to bring his team back, however, by forcing seven second-half turnovers. The Indians struggled at times to score points, opening the second half on an 0-of-4 slump and scoring just two points in nine shot attempts, 12 total possessions in the final quarter.

That opened the door for Jay, beginning in the third off back-to-back threes — in a span of 40 seconds — from the senior to pull St. Marys to 32-25 with 6:03 left.

Two free throws by Drew Jacobs, a bucket from Jacob Grannan and five points from Jay capped off a 15-8 run to bring the Riders within four, 40-36 with 1:35 in the third.

Facing a 10-point deficit with 4:28 left in the game, St. Marys took a 9-4 advantage to the 2:03 mark of the fourth trailing 52-47.

But the Riders shot just 3-of-8 in the final four minutes of the game, with Jay scoring on two of those three baskets.

Other than Jay's 24 points, no other Roughriders scored more than five, with Grannan tallying five points, followed by four points from Braeden Dunlap — who was making his first career start — Austin Wilker — who returned from a three-game absence due to a knee injury — and Bo Kuenning.

