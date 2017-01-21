Jay Becomes St. Marys' Leading Scorer in 55-50 Win

Derek Jay's biggest basket of his high school career and maybe even his life, also happened to be the biggest basket of the night.

Tied at 50-50 with under a minute left, the senior drove to the basket from the left side of the hoop, finishing at the end for a 52-50 lead with :55.0 seconds remaining, and serving as Jay's 21st point of the night.

That 21st point not only landed Jay as St. Marys' all-time leading score, surpassing Mark Ashman by one point, but it was served as the go-ahead bucket in the Roughriders' 55-50 non-league win against Upper Scioto Valley on Saturday night.

Jay scored eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Coming into Saturday's game, Jay needed 16 points to tie Damon Goodwin for second all-time and 21 to pass Ashman.

Jay moved into second place with a deep two from the left side of the court with 2:07 left in the game to break a 46-46 tie.

