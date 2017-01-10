It's Official: Patten Makes It To All-Star Game

St. Marys Roughriders senior defensive end Matt Patten has been selected to play in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association (OHSFCA) North-South Classic football game at Massillon's Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on April 27.

The official announcement was made on Monday.

Roughriders head coach Doug Frye will be the head coach for the Division I, II and III south schools. It is his first time as the head coach for the game. The Evening Leader was told of his selection on Dec. 12.

Franklin head coach Brad Childers was picked by Frye as an assistant coach. The Roughriders defeated the Wildcats — the top team in Region 12 — in a regional semifinal.

The game will be held at 4 p.m. on April 27 for Division I-III and at noon for Division IV-VII.

The OHSFCA nominates coaches for the game and are picked for the game in December. Patten then found out that he was going to the game days prior to Christmas, but rosters were not released yet.

Patten — who also earned All-WBL Defensive Linemen of the Year and First-Team All-Northwest Ohio — recorded 98 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Patten was an intricate part of a Roughriders’ defense that were tops in the league in rushing yards allowed in the regular season (72.9 ypg) and scoring defense (9.3 ppg).

The defensive end was also named Second-Team All-Ohio.

Two other St. Marys players were selected for the North-South game in Eric Spicer and Julius, but were not picked for the game, they are currently on a "waiting list."

Spicer — a Third-Team All-Ohio honoree — finished his Roughrider career third in rushing all-time in school history with 3,644 yards during his senior season. He also earned All-Western Buckeye League First-Team, All-WBL Offensive Back of the Year and First-Team All-Associated Press Northwest District as well — finished 2016 with 1,510 yards on the ground on 183 carries (8.3 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns through 13 games this season.

Fisher was named Defensive Flex Player of the Year in the WBL with his 44 tackles and one interception in the regular season. As a running back, Fisher finished with 1.093 yards on a team-high 189 carries, and 15 touchdowns.

Patten joins Nick Yahl and Bo Frye as former players to make the cut to the North-South game under Doug Frye as coach. Only 33 players from each team make the cut.

The Roughriders are coming off their best season since their state runner-up finish in 2004. In 2016, St. Marys won a share of the WBL title for the first time since 2008 and earned a playoff berth for the first time since that same year.

The Riders defeated Dayton Belmont in the opening round of the Division III postseason, also earning the first postseason win at Skip Baughman Stadium in the program's history.

St. Marys also defeated top-ranked Franklin in Region 12 in a regional semifinal, before falling to seven-time regional champion Trotwood-Madison in a regional final to finish as regional runner-up.