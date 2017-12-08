Investigations Result in 4 Arrests in Celina

Over the past few days, officers from the Celina Police Department conducted investigations and made two significant drug cases with the arrests of four people, with seizures of drugs and money and the execution of a search warrant.

Mendon man charged with possession

At approximately 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, Ptl. Brian Taylor observed Sidney Shoffstall, 50, of Mendon driving a silver Kia in Celina. Taylor knew Shoffstall to have a suspended license. After confirming it was still suspended, Taylor conducted a traffic stop on Ohio 703 near Parkview Drive.

During the stop, it was found that there was a warrant for Shoffstall from Coldwater Mayor's Court for driving under suspension. During the arrest and follow up investigation, Shoffstall was found to be in possession of seven baggies of methamphetamine, three sandwich size baggies of marijuana and several smaller ones, as well. He was also on possession of prescription medication, unused baggies and scales commonly used to weigh out drugs.

Shoffstall was taken to jail and held on $75,000 bond per Judge James J. Scheer and charges of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. The case was referred to Mercer County Prosecutor Matthew fox for further review.

Three adults arrested

In an unrelated case, on Friday, Celina police officers acting on information of drug activity ongoing at apartment No. 1 at 710 Devonshire Drive, Celina, conducted surveillance of the area. They developed information as a result and obtained a search warrant for the premises from Scheer.

At approximately 2:05 a.m., officers from the Celina Police Department with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant. The occupants refused to answer the door, and forced entry was made. Upon entry, officers found the resident, Pacheco Melendez, 34, and David William, 34, also of Celina, actively washing a white powder down a bathroom sink. Also in the residence, were Kristy Gross, 32, and an 11-year-old girl.

All three adults were arrested, and numerous items of evidence were seized. A small amount of cash, several items of paraphernalia commonly used with the use, manufacture and sales of methamphetamine, as well as an undetermined amount of suspected methamphetamine were taken.

Melendez is currently held on charges of trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and a warrant for a prior conveying drugs into a detention facility all felonies. Williams is held on possession of drug abuse instruments, tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs. Gross is being held on endangering children. All are held subject to a $125,000 bond.

The case is being reviewed by Fox for possible further charges.