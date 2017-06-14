Human Bones investigation ongoing

Law enforcement agencies are still relentlessly pursuing a case that dates back a year and a half involving human bones found just off U.S. Rt. 127 near Coldwater Creek.

The bones, originally discovered in the afternoon on Jan. 3, 2016, have since been shown to be those of a male between the ages of 20 and 35 and between the height of 5'7" and 6'1". The body is also believed to have been placed near Coldwater Creek between August and October 2015.

On Wednesday during a news conference with regional media, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey gave updates on the investigation and provided an overview of what has transpired since January 2016.

In addition to the height and age ranges, the sheriff's office knows the person in question was a victim of foul play. A complete skeleton was not recovered at the scene, and the body was clearly dismembered and decapitated, Grey said.

"The head was severed from the spinal column; we know that by saw marks on the spinal column," he said. "We do not have a skull; if we could locate the skull, from talking to the anthropologists and the people working this, that is a critical piece."

Also missing were the bones from the knees down, as well as those from the elbows down. The entire torso had basically been left intact, Grey said ...

One vital piece of the investigation is a blood oxygen isotope analysis conducted by IsoForensics Inc., a research institute located in in Salt Lake City, Utah. The map attached shows areas of the country where the victim likely lived during the past decade, and the report explains why those areas have been highlighted.

