Huelsman, Powers Leads All-MAC Selections

Three Minster Wildcats and one New Bremen Cardinals player was named first-team on the All-Midwest Athletic Conference team, which was announced on Thursday.

Minster's Jared Huelsman, Alex Lehmkuhl and Isaac Schmiesing and New Bremen's Avery Powers each earned First-Team All-MAC honors, while Fort Recovery's Will Homan was the conference's Offensive Player of the Year and Versailles' Kurtis Rutschilling was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Huelsman — who was last season's Offensive POY, was named first-team on both offense and defense.

As the Wildcats' quarterback, the senior passed for 1,437 yards on 97-of-188 through the air with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. As a rusher, Huelsman gained 1,112 yards on 191 carries and 13 scores.

On defense, Huelsman was second on the team with four interceptions, one fumble recovery, which also went he returned for a touchdown to go along with 44 tackles — fourth-most on the team — and a team-high 12 tackles for loss.

As a cornerback, Lehmkuhl tallied 34 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Schmiesing racked up 39.5 tackles at safety, one interception, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Powers led the Cardinals — who won their first MAC game in five years — with 11 touchdowns to go along with 769 rushing yards on 128 carries. As a receiver, Powers grabbed 30 balls for 370 yards and six scores.

Earning Second-Team All-MAC on offense was Cody Frericks on the offensive line and August Boehnlein on the defensive line for Minster, while New Bremen's Brandon Heitkamp notched All-MAC second-team on the defensive line.

Earning All-MAC Honorable Mention for Minster was Anthony Boehnlein and Jack Heitbrink while New Bremen was represented by Andrew Bowers, Caleb Alig and Zach Flaute.

Marion Local was the conference's champion at 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the MAC as head coach Tim Goodwin was named Coach of the Year.

The MAC ends the regular season with seven teams listed in the Associated Press' football poll and six teams qualifying for the postseason, which kicks off on Friday.

Minster's postseason opener will be against Fort Loramie, a team the Wildcats defeated 20-0 in this season's opener.