HIT Arrests 3 in Celina

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team, which is comprised of deputies / officers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and the Coldwater Police Department), made several arrests at 5:09 p.m. on Jan. 13 during a traffic stop on US Rte. 127 at Green Road. Members of the HIT team were out in force on Friday, when they spotted a person known to them, who had an active warrant. The HIT Team called for marked patrol cars to make a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.

Members arrested the driver for the outstanding warrant, and he was found to be is possession of two syringes and a “rock” of meth. Mercer County Deputy Kevin Wynk and his K-9, Franko, did a “walk around” on the car and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs. HIT Team members removed the two other passengers from the car, and the front seat passenger was found to be in possession of three syringes and a “rock” of meth. The back seat passenger was arrested at the scene for obstructing and a female deputy was called to the scene for a pat down, nothing was located at that time. Later when all three were transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility, the female was found to be in possession of a syringe, three empty capsules and 53 full capsules of heroin. The female had the items inside her vaginal cavity.

Arrested were the driver of the car 30-year-old Kyle D Blake of 820 Hemlock St., Celina. Blake was arrested on the outstanding warrant from the Celina Police Department for Failure to Pay on the original charge of Disorderly Conduct. Blake was also charged with two counts of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments. The front-seat passenger, 36-year-old William Allan Lange of 537 Touvelle St. Lot 68A, Celina, was arrested for three counts of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments. The back-seat passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Ann Harris of 537 Touvelle St. Lot 68A, Celina, was arrested for Obstructing Official Business and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.

The Drug Abuse Instruments are a misdemeanor of the second degree. The Obstructing Official Business is misdemeanor of the second degree as well.

Bond was set by Celina Municipal Court Judge James Scheer at $100,000 each, subject to 10 percent.

This case has been sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox for his office to review for additional drug charges.

Sheriff Grey reminds his citizens to continue to call his office with drug tips. Grey reminds citizens that tips are worked by members of the HIT Team on a continued basis and some of those tips have assisted in the arrest of drug users and drug abusers. Grey stated that his office and other agencies that are part of the HIT Team will continue their fight to rid our community of drug problem.