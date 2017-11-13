Grand Lake Skate USA speed meet results
Monday, November 13, 2017
ST. MARYS, OH
Attached are the results of Sunday's speed meet, which was the first meet of its kind to be held at the former Woodland Rollerdome (now Grand Lake Skate USA, under the ownership of Dan Moore) in nearly three decades. See today's Evening Leader for additional details.
Files:
|Attachment
|Size
|boys:mens quads.pdf
|71.97 KB
|boys:mens inline.pdf
|66.74 KB
|girls:ladies quads.pdf
|73.49 KB
|girls:ladies inline.pdf
|64.29 KB
