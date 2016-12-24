Friday Boys Basketball Recap: Cavs Steal Game From Riders

Coldwater 64, St. Marys 51

With an eight-point first-quarter lead, the St. Marys Roughriders were outscored 38-20 in the next two quarters, setting them up for their second consecutive loss in a 61-54 defeat at Coldwater in non-league action on Friday night.

The Roughriders (1-3) led by as much as 13 points, 16-3, in the opening eight minutes, with half of them courtesy of Derek Jay with eight points and Jacob Grannan with four points with 3:44 remaining in the quarter.

From that mark of the first quarter to the half, the Cavaliers outscored the Roughriders 25-13 to trail 29-28 at halftime, including a scoring drought by St. Marys that lasted the final 2:27 of the half.



St. Marys’ problem in the second quarter, just like it was a week ago against Van Wert were the turnovers. The Roughriders turned the ball over seven times in the second quarter, yet continued to attack the basket regularly, but failing to finish.

Coldwater took a lead :31 into the second half with a 3-pointer, just one of six the Cavaliers connected on — they were 6-of-8 — in the third quarter as part of a 22-11 outpouring by the Cavs.



As part of the 22-11 advantage, the Cavs went on a pair of runs to distance themselves from the Riders, including a 6-0 run to open the first two minutes of the third quarter and an 11-0 run during a five-minute stretch, to push the lead to 45-35 with 1:50 remaining in the third.

Spencerville 54, New Knoxville 42

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers boys' basketball team fell to Spencerville, 54-42 on Friday in non-conference action at the Barn.

The Rangers had a slim first-quarter lead, 11-10, but were outscored 24-12 in quarters two and three to give the Bearcats enough cushion.

Nick Topp led the Rangers (2-3) with 21 points in the game, followed by two players with six points in Jonah Lageman and Nathan Tinnerman.

Nick Thobe scored four points, Ben Lammers tallied three points and Nathan Merges chipped in two points.

Spencerville's Dakota Pirchard led the Bearcats (5-1) with a game-high 24 points, followed by 13 from Gary Schrolucke. Those two combined for 37 of the Bearcats 54 points and just five points shy of the Rangers' team total.

Anna 56, Minster 49 F/OT

MINSTER — Four 3-pointers and free throws down the stretch allowed the Anna Rockets to spoil the undefeated record of the Minster Wildcats Friday night as the Rockets defeated Minster 56-49 in overtime at Minster Elementary School.

Going into the fourth quarter, Anna held a slim 34-30 lead, but Bryce Schmiesing drew a foul on a missed shot attempt, in which he made both charity tosses to pull within two, but Griffin Doseck answered with a basket with seven minutes left to reset the score at four points a apart.

Jarod Schulze started to take over with 6:44 left as the Wildcats got the ball inside to him and he used his jump-hook to score 12 points in the final quarter. The scoring continued to go back and forth until Schulze made a basket to close within one at 39-38 with 5:15 left and 45 seconds later, he drained another hook to give Minster a 40-39 lead.

Anna regained the lead on a basket by Wyatt Bensman and increased it with a 3-pointer from Seth Roe with 2:15 left.

Jared Huelsman answered with a 3-pointer to close within one and Schulze hit another basket to regain the lead for Minster 45-44 with 1:47 left.



The Wildcats increased their lead to three on a basket by Schulze with 52 seconds left, but Mason Platfoot hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to tie the game at 47-all and send the game into overtime.

Schmiesing gave Minster the first lead in overtime with one of two free throws, but Platfoot answered with a 3-pointer with 3:13 left and Bensman added a trey of his own with 2:25 remaining. Anna then converted three of eight free throws for the victory.