Francis Runs To Xavier University

Minster runner Cassie Francis signed her national letter of intent to continue her running career at Xavier University on Thursday, but she still wants on more shot at winning a state title in track.

"We were so close last year and to be able to compete one more year for a chance to win state after our string of runner-up finishes mean a lot," she said. "I cannot wait until the track season."

But we are six months away from that, so on Thursday, Francis lived in the moment of making it official that she will be running in the 800 meters for track next season for the Musketeers.

The women's track team finished tied for sixth place for their best finish at last season's Big East Outdoor Championships since joining the conference.

Francis said she was also looking at another college in Pennsylvania and loved that school when she went on a visit there.

Francis will go to Xavier as a member of a Minster team that has captured the Division III state runner-up title for three straight seasons as well as a runner-up at the 800-meter run at state and a champion in the 4x400-meter relay, both in 2015.

Francis is also a part of a Minster program that has won a Division III cross-country state title two years in a row and had her best finish in 36th place overall during her junior season.

Aside from her visits at Xavier, Francis said she also received positive reviews of the school from fellow Minster and Xavier runner Jessica Albers, as well as her coach Magoto and other friends.

Francis said proximity of the school played a role as well. Francis will join junior Courtney Prenger as another Minster athlete who will attend Xavier. Prenger verbally committed to the school last month

But while her decision of picking Xavier is now in the rear-view mirror, track will be rapidly approaching as Francis hopes to help snap a three-year streak of having the team finish as runner-up at the state track meet.

