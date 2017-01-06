Fire Damages Home Near Celina

Two crews battled a structure fire Thursday morning in Mercer County.

According to a report from Celina Fire Chief Doug Wolters, the department received a phone call at 9:36 a.m. Thursday reporting a fire inside the wall of a residence at 609 Elmwood Lane in the Northmoor Subdivision. When crews arrived, they found fire coming out of the front door and windows.

St. Marys Township Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene. The homeowners were able to escape the blaze without injuries but a family cat died in the fire.

The residence is owned by Jon and SHerry Furrow of Convington. The fire is believed to have started in the utility room behind the dryer. The state fire marshal's office has been called into to assist in the investigation. The structure sustained heat and smoke damage throughout.