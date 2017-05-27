Familiar Faces Return To A Familiar Place

Regional track is complete and the list of Division III athletes heading to state competition next week at Jesse Owens Stadium is ready as the day two of the regional meet in Troy wrapped up on a beautiful Friday evening, one of the few pleasant postseason track meets this season.

And Friday’s state qualifiers for state next week were dominated by the girls as just one boy from The Evening Leader coverage area qualified for state.

Max Prenger was the runner-up in the shot put event, finishing behind Botkins’ Josh Miller, with a throw of 49- 04.75. Miller also won the discus tournament on Thursday for the Trojans.

But the bulk of the state qualifiers were the girls on Friday.

In the distance runs, Madeline Magoto took third place to make it back to state for the second time in as many years with a qualifying time of 2:15.46. Magoto’s teammate, Cassie Francis, also advanced with a fourth-place time of 2:15.90.

In the one-mile competition, Minster’s Emma Watcke was a runner-up to three-time state qualifier Emily Sreenan of Lima Central Catholic with a time of 5:08.09 and Kaitlynn Albers finished fourth to advance to state with a time of 5:11.40. Watcke was also the runner-up in the twomile event — also finishing behind Sreenan — with a time of 11:28.44 to qualify for state next week. The Wildcats girls relay teams also qualified for state in two events on Friday.

The foursome of Paige Thobe, Courtney Prenger, Jessica Falk and Jordyn Heitbrink qualified for state in the 4x200- meter relay with a fourthplace time of 1:47.65. The Minster quartet of Francis, Prenger, Lillian Hirschfeld and Magoto also took fourth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:00.11 to compete at state next week.

In field events, New Bremen’s Celeste Kuck will head back to state after finishing third place in the girls pole vault competition with a vault of 10-08.00. Minster’s Grace Butler also qualified with a fourth-place vault of 10-08.00. Russia’s Emily Bohman was the champion with the top vault of 11 feet. Thobe was the runnerup in the girls long jump event with a jump of 17- 04.75, behind Parkway’s Sydney Crouch of 17- 05.00. Savanah Luthman did not advance in shot put, but she will still compete in Columbus after qualifying with a fourth-place throw of 116-06.