Ernst Throws Another Gem

The Minster Wildcats baseball team got the hits when they needed and got another magnificent pitching performance from Aaron Ernst in defeating the New London Wildcats 6-1 in a Division IV regional semifinal on Friday at Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field.

The Wildcats will compete for their first trip back to state since they won it all in 2012 on Saturday when they face Leipsic — who defeated Edon 8-2 in the nightcap on Friday — for the regional championship at noon.

Minster will be the home team.

Ernst pitched another complete game throwing only 84 pitches, 60 for strikes, and giving up only three hits, two in the seventh inning. He gave up one run while striking out eight.

While Ernst was doing his thing on the mound, Minster was doing its things at the plate to give Ernst the run supported he needed. With one out in the first inning, Jon Niemeyer reached on an infield single to short. It didn’t take long for him to score as Alex Lehmkuhl laced a triple to the gap in rightcenter field in the next atbat for an early 1-0 lead.

New London answered with a run in the bottom of the first inning without recording a hit. Jake Gerlak drew a walk to lead the inning off. After advancing to third base on a pair of wild pitches, Gerlak scored to tie the game on a Lane groundout to Ernst for a 1-1 match.

But Minster regained its lead in the third frame and never looked back as the Wildcats tallied three runs to take a 4-1 lead. With one out, Isaac Schmiesing drew a walk and stole second. He advanced to third when Niemeyer reached on a dropped third strike that went back to the screen. Niemeyer stole second and both runners scored when Lehmkuhl got his second hit and third run batted in on a bloop single to center to push the lead to 3-1. Lehmkuhl scored on a Ben Stubbs’ double for a 4-1 lead