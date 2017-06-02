Ernst Pitches Minster To State Championship Game

The Minster Wildcats baseball team remain perfect in state semifinal play as the Wildcats are one game away from a state title after beating top-ranked Toronto 3-0 on Friday in a Division IV state semifinal at Columbus’ Huntington Park.

The Wildcats will face the Russia Raiders on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the Division IV State championship. The Raiders defeated Dalton 7-6 on a base hit by Evan Monnier that scored Dylan Cordonnier in the bottom of the seventh inning. Back in March, the Raiders defeated Minster 17-6.

“There are a lot of people who would like to see Russia against Minster,” Minster coach Mike Wiss said. “I bet a lot of people who would are the Minster fans, the Russia fans and the OHSAA because of the amount of people who would be here for that game.

“I’m very appreciative to the guys that we have. They have really come together and we have won 18 of our last 20."

Just like last week’s regional championship game against Leipsic at Patrick Henry, Mister scored three runs in the first inning and made it hold up with yet another dominate performance on the mound by Aaron Ernst

Friday it was similar.

Isaac Schmiesing led off the opening inning with a single through the left side and Jon Niemeyer doubled to right to put a pair of runners on the bases. After a pair of strikeouts, Bryce Schmiesing was walked intentionally to load the bases.

Then Isaac Dorsten lifted a fly ball to right field, but the Red Knights’ Dakota Sweaingen misplayed the ball, allowing all three runs to score to give Minster a 3-0 lead.

That lead was insurmountable for the Red Knights with Ernst on the mound.

The senior retired the Toronto order twice, once in the first and again in the seventh to end the game.

But Ernst also ran into some trouble along the way.

Toronto had a runner in scoring position in the second with two down, but Ernst got out of the inning.

In the fourth frame, the Red Knights had the bases loaded with two down, but Ernst escaped any damage by striking out Nick Chetock on a 3-2 count in the eighth pitch of the at-bat.

That seemed to take the wind out of the sails of the Red Knights, who managed two runners on the bases and just one hit the rest of the way. Toronto left eight runners on base.

Ernst pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, zero runs, while walking three and striking out seven. In each of the four postseason games that he has pitched, Ernst has thrown a complete game in each of those and recorded a win to get the Wildcats to the state championship game.