Elida's Boards Snap Riders' Streak

With St. Marys trailing by one after a Daniel Unruh free throw with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs rebound Unruh’s second free throw attempt.

The result of that rebound was a kick out to the 6-foot-1 junior, ending in a three-point field goal and a four-point swing for Elida to turn a 43-42 game into a 47-42 Roughriders’ deficit with 1:50 remaining.



Elida’s offensive rebounding changed the game in that instance.

It also won it for the Bulldogs as their play on the boards was a killer for the Roughriders in a 52-42 Western Buckeye League game on Friday night as the state of Ohio honored those who served and are currently serving with a Military Appreciation Night.

The loss on Friday snapped a three-game win streak for St. Marys.

The Bulldogs grabbed 19 offensive boards, but none was bigger than the rebound on the miss free throw that set up the four-point possession for Elida. Not only did that four-point swing extend the Bulldogs’ lead late, it gave Elida the momentum it needed to put St. Marys away in an otherwise seesaw battle between a pair of WBL squads.

Elida ended the game on an 11-0 run.

The Roughriders had to crawl back throughout the game, but did manage to take a fourth-quarter lead prior to the game-changing possession with the help of the three-point field goals.

Trailing 34-29 with under two minutes left in the third quarter, Sam Young drained back-to-back threes on the Roughriders’ next two possessions to take their first lead of the game, 35-34 with 56.8 left. Young then knocked down a pair of free throws with 0:03 left in the quarter for a 37-34 St. Marys lead.

The junior scored the final eight points in the third quarter.

