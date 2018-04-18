Dunlap Rolls With Racers

Jami Dunlap adds to another list of St. Marys bowlers continuing their career in the sport.

On Tuesday, the Roughriders senior signed her national letter of intent to bowl for the University of Northwest Ohio, joining teammates Brianna Eberle — who signed with the University of Rio Grande last month — and Brittany Freytag — who will also sign with the Red Storm next week.

“I had actually bowled with them at the beginning of the year before my season started,” Dunlap said. “I got to know the girls and got to know what they are majoring in. I asked (UNOH head coach) David (Miller) about the program and what their girls are for the next couple of years.

The Racers are coached by David Miller, who used to play for the Racers when he attended UNOH.

The Racers finished seventh out of nine teams in last season’s Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Tournament and took third in the WHAC Championship the year before.

Dunlap was a part of a Roughriders girls team who advanced to the Division II state bowling tournament for the first time since 2011, finishing fifth place in the state. Dunlap was on a team of five seniors, including Eberle, Freytag, Grace Dicke and Abby Tuttle.

As an individual, Dunlap was the Western Buckeye League Championship winner for a second straight season with a 582 series. She bowled a 596 series in last season’s WBL Championship, and earned All-WBL Second-Team honors her senior season.

Dunlap finished the West Ohio High School Bowling Conference season with 4,711 pins in 26 games bowled for a 239 average. 2017-18 year is also the final season St. Marys bowling will be playing in the WOHSBC.

The Roughriders ended a great season that saw them capture an outright WOHSBC and a co-WBL championship, all while winning every dual match this season.