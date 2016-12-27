Derek Jay Makes History In Riders' Win

St. Marys 62, Leipsic 47

Twenty-two points has made Derek Jay the fifth member of the 1,000-point club in St. Marys school history in St. Marys’ 62-47 non-league win against Leipsic on Tuesday.

Entering Tuesday’s game, the 6-foot-3 senior Jay needed six points to move into fifth-place all-time in scoring history — recording his eighth point in the first quarter — and needed 10 points to eclipse 1,000 career points, just the fifth member of the St. Marys boys’ basketball history, which he did in his first three-pointer of the fourth quarter.

Jay knocked down five three-pointers — giving him the record for most three-point field goals made. He needed two to break the record set by Garet Fledderjohann (155).

The Roughriders (2-3) led 18-9 in the first quarter, but the Vikings outscored St. Marys 16-6 to lead 25-24 at the half. In the second half, however, the Roughriders outscored the Vikings 38-22, including a 22-13 fourth-quarter advantage where Jay tallied 14 of the Riders’ 22 fourth-quarter points.

Jacob Grannan scored 19 points — eight of them in the fourth quarter — behind Jay’s team-high 22 points.

Drew Jacobs scored six points, Braeden Dunlap contributed five and Sam Young tallied four points.

Ethan Mielke, Colin Clements and Bo Kuenning each tallied two points.

Fort Loramie 38, New Knoxville 36

FORT LORAMIE — A 13-4 outscoring in the third quarter made the difference in the New Knoxville Rangers’ 38-36 non-conference game against Fort Loramie on Tuesday.

The Rangers (4-6) led at the half, 20-18, but the Redskins tattooed a 13-4 third-quarter advantage to take a 31-24 lead after three quarters that led them to victory.

Kenzie Schroer was the lone New Knoxville player to score in double figures with 14 points, including 10 of them in the fourth quarter.

Only two players, Schroer and Ashlyn Miller, scored points for the Rangers in the fourth quarter and just two players scored points in the third quarter.

Miller, Jenna Schwieterman and Erin Scott each scored four points.

Megan Jurosic tallied eight points and Brianna Jurosic contributed a bucket.

New Bremen 53, Lehman Catholic 45

SIDNEY — The New Bremen Cardinals won their second straight game in a 53-45 non-conference victory over Lehman Catholic on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals led in every quarter and outscored the Cavaliers 28-16 in the second and third quarters.

Two players scored in double figures for New Bremen in Kelly Naylor and Kayla Bergman, both with 12 points.

In all, eight New Bremen players scored at least one point, with Lauren Cordennier tallying nine points­­ and Jane Homan contributing seven points.

Abbi Thieman and Brianna Arling both scored five points.

Molly Smith scored two points and Macy Puthoff tallied one point.

Russia 60, St. Marys 44

RUSSIA — After starting the season at 4-0, the St. Marys Roughrides girls' basketball team has dropped three straight when they lost to Russia 60-44in non-league action on Tuesday.

Shania Taylor led the Roughriders — who have lost four their last six games — with 17 points, followed by Makenna Mele's 11 points.