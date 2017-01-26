Defense Dominates The Kittens

The St. Marys Roughriders girls’ basketball team came into Thursday’s Western Buckeye League match with losses in seven of their last 10 games.

Their opponent, Bath on the other hand, came in with wins in five of its last six games, including victories against state-ranked Ottoville and 11-win Wapakoneta.

Yet, the Roughriders prevailed with an all-around great team performance in a stunning 42-33 WBL victory on Thursday night at Bath High School.

The win, while significant in terms of adding confidence to a struggling team and breaking out of a midseason slump, also is the first victory against the Wildcats since Jan. 6, 2011.

The 33 points allowed by the Roughriders is their lowest total in a game this season as St. Marys also eclipsed the 10-win threshold in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009-10, 2010-11.

In a low-scoring affair, defense dominated on Thursday, but it was mostly the Roughriders' defense.

While the Roughriders did outscore Bath 32-21 in the final three quarters of the game, the defense did not allow a Wildcats player to score more than seven points.

In addition, the Wildcats made four buckets in the opening quarter, leading 12-10 after one, but made just five buckets in 31 attempts (16.1 percent from the field).

Can you say dominate?

On the offensive end, a 6-0 run to end the third quarter gave the Roughriders a lead they never relinquished.

