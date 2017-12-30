Confident Riders Prevail In OT Thriller

One win can go a long way.

It can instill confidence in a team and that is exactly what St. Marys has right now.

Hampered on offense by a well-executed defensive game plan by New Knoxville, the Roughriders prevailed in the second half by outscoring the Rangers 28-20 to force overtime, where that confidence took over — and so did the defense — in a 56- 49 St. Marys’ victory in a non-conference boys basketball contest on Friday at the Barn.

The Rangers (3-4) had a sound game plan coming into Friday’s match by pressuring the Roughriders’ point guard Drew Jacobs.

Jacobs is the one who sets the offense and it runs through him, but New Knoxville limited the senior from going to his strong side — his right — as the Riders mustered just 7-of-24 from the field — a paltry 29 percent from the floor in the first half.

As the Rangers got away from their game plan, it opened up opportunities for St. Marys as the Roughriders drained three of their first seven baskets to open the second half.

A pair of free throws added in by Austin Wilker and a bucket by the senior on the next possession gave the Roughriders their first lead — 26-25 — since the 3:37 mark of the second quarter as part of a 9-0 St. Marys’ run.

Now all of the pressure was on New Knoxville, who had a chance to win the game with the final shot in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 45-45, but Nathan Tinnerman’s 3-point attempt fell off the mark, prompting overtime. At this point, the game was in St. Marys’ hand as the defense pressured the Rangers’ ball handlers to four turnovers, two in the first three possessions.

Those turnovers led to three points for St. Marys for a 48-45 lead, but a bucket by Tinnerman pulled the Rangers to within one, 48-47 with 1:27 remaining.

A bucket by Braeden Dunlap and one free throw by the junior — answered by a pair of free throws by Ben Lammers — set up one final chance for New Knoxville. But Jonah Lageman had the ball stolen away from him by Dunlap to ice the game on the Rangers’ next possession.

Dunlap finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by 15 from Jacobs and 14 from Wilker. Tinnerman finished with a team-high 17 points for the Rangers, followed by 12 points from Lammers.

