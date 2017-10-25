Coldwater Spikes Minster Out Of Districts

After flying past the sectional tournament of the Division III postseason, the Minster Wildcats got a taste of how tough this Division is once they had a date with into Coldwater in Wednesday’s district tournament opener.

The Wildcats’ inaugural Division III district semifinal was not as pleasant as the sectional round after suffering a sweeping defeat, 25-12, 25-11, 25-9 to the Cavaliers at Kalida High School.

The Cavaliers will play another new team to the Division III postseason, Ottawa-Glandorf — who defeated Liberty-Benton 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in the second match on Wednesday — in a district championship on Saturday.

The Cavaliers used one run to set the tone and take a comfortable lead in the opening set.

With Kate Leichty serving, the Cavaliers took a 4-2 lead and ballooned it into a 9-2 advantage using a 5-0 run with two kills by Olivia Harlament, and a block and kill by Allison Sudhoff.

Coldwater rode another advantage, this time an 8-3 run to take a 17-6 lead before Minster closed the gap, slightly, to 17-9 with a 3-0 run with Regan Wuebker serving an ace and Paige Thobe producing a kill.

Coldwater ended the set on an 8-4 run, ended by a kill from Tasha Kahlig for a 1-0 lead for the Cavaliers.

Despite the opening-set defeat, Minster kept the Cavaliers within one point in the early going of the second set, trailing 8-7, but Coldwater took a 2-0 set lead with a 15-3 advantage the rest of the way after the slow start.

The third set was not much better for the Wildcats, who trailed 7-1 to start and, at one point, 9-2. With Thobe serving, Minster scored the next three points to close the deficit to 9-5, but Coldwater scored the next 10 points with Harlament serving for a 19-5 lead.

Sydney Hartings and Sudhoff ended the serving for Coldwater each with an ace to for the third-set victory.

Six seniors played their final game for Minster in Wuebker, Taylor Hoying, Thobe, Taylor Kogge, Jenna Nixon and Emma Goodwin.

Wuebker ended her career with a team-high 13 digs to go along with three kills, while Thobe produced six kills and dished out four digs.

Hoying registered two kills, two blocks and five digs and Kogge tallied three kills, three blocks and two digs.

Goodwin finished with three digs.

For the full story, grab Thursday's print edition of The Evening Leader.