City Water Rates to Increase

Citizens of St. Marys will see a slight increase their wastewater bills for the month of April.

The increase will take the minimum charge per month up to $24.53. The previous minimum charge within the city limits was $20.97 per month.

According to Jeff Thompson, superintendent of water and sewer, the rate increase is required to ensure the water and sewer department have enough funds to continue to upgrade and maintain the water utilities for the city. It is also required to cover the cost of an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency mandated study of sewage flows at different times throughout the year.

City Auditor Doug Riesen and Director of Public Service Greg Foxhoven reminded the council that citizens of St. Marys are paying less for utilities than other comparable municipalities in the area. They said this statement still holds true even after the increase, although it will close the cost gap.

Thompson and the council stated the increase is small enough that most people will not notice, but for those who are having a hard time making ends meet, there are options available to them for assistance.

Those who are having difficulty paying their bill can contact Utility Office Supervisor Carol Lengerich at 419-300-1243 to discuss possible options for alleviating some of the financial burden.

