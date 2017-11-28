Celina Police Investigating Stabbing

The Celina Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident which took place in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

At approximately 3:01 a.m. Tuesday, officers from the Celina Police Department responded to 400 Bruns Ave, Apt 41, Celina, to a call of a fight involving a knife. Officers had been there earlier for a fight between brothers at that residence.

A preliminary investigation showed two adult brothers, Juan Domingo Perez, 25, and Merodo Domingo Perez, 23, engaged in a physical altercation in a grassy area behind the apartment. Juan Domingo Perez had suffered multiple puncture wounds to the torso. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries. Merodo Domingo Perez was taken to jail held on disorderly conduct charges while the investigation continues.