Celina PD Responds to 2 Drug-Related Incidences, 1 Dead

The Celina Police Department recently responded to two drug-related incidences.

At approximately 10:17 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Celina Police Department were dispatched to the report of an unresponsive male at 306 S. Brandon Ave., Celina, as a possible drug overdose.

Upon arrival officers found Justin Owens, 34, in the residence, unconscious, and family had begun CPR, but,were unable to resuscitate Owens, according to a news release from Celina Police Chief Tom Wale. Owens was transported to Mercer Health, where he was pronounced dead. The death, which remains under investigation, appears to be drug related.

At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, officers, along with the Celina Police Department, responded to the call of another possible overdose. The found a 35-year-old female unresponsive at 537 Touvelle St, and persons on the scene had started CPR. EMTs administered NARCAN and were able to get a positive response, Wale noted in the release. The patient was taken to Mercer Health, where she recovered. The incident remains under investigation.

The Celina Police Department requests anyone with information regarding the sale or use of illegal drugs in Celina to please call 419-586-2345 or leave tips through the link under the Police Department tab on the city of Celina website at CelinaOhio.org.