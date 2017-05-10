Celina PD Investigating Motorcycle-Minivan Crash

Officials are investigating a motorcycle-minivan crash that occurred on Tuesday in Celina.

At approximately 8:17 p.m. Tuesday, the Celina Police Department responded to a report of a minivan and motorcycle crash on East Market Street at Lakeshore Drive. Clayton KC Elking, 23, of Celina,was driving his 2005 Honda motorcycle eastbound on East Market Street, approaching Lakeshore Drive, when an oncoming 2009 Chrysler minivan driven by Christy Koester, 46, of Coldwater, turned left into the path of Elking’s motorcycle. The two vehicles collided, trapping Elking underneath the minivan, according to a news release from the Celina Police Department.

Elking was extracted from under the van by members of the Celina Fire Department, by the Celina Police Department and by bystanders, and lifesaving procedures were immediately started. Elking was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater and then taken by Life Flight to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He is expected to survive.

MCERV was requested and arrived quickly to assist with traffic control. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office sent a traffic reconstruction team to assist with the investigation. The Celina Police Department would like to thank both for their assistance.

The crash remains under investigation, and a citation for failure to yield is expected to be issued to Koester.