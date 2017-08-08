Celina PD Arrests Man in Response to Wal-Mart Theft

On Aug. 2, the Celina Police Department arrested Fredrick Hale Jr., 49, of New Carlisle, formerly of Karafit Road, Celina, who is currently incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail on charges of felony theft, filed by the Celina Police Department.

The Celina Police Department was investigating a theft from Wal-Mart which occurred on July 24, and through that investigation, detectives were able to develop suspects in the case, according to a news release issued from the Celina Police Department. Detectives were able to connect the suspectsto other thefts throughout the region.

After many hours of investigation and surveillance, Celina police officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on Hale and make an arrest on Aug. 2. The traffic stop, which was conducted on Havemann Road, also revealed a theft, which had just occurred at the Celina Menard’s. He was also found to be in possession of criminal tools used in thefts around the area as well as stolen goods.

Celina Police detectives brought Hale to the Celina Police Department where he and an unnamed witness were interviewed for a lengthy period of time. During the police department's interview, detectives were able to gather information regarding thefts throughout the region. The information was passed on to Minster Police Department, Miami County and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The information provided to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was used by them to obtain search warrants and recover thousands of dollars of stolen property. Including property from the recent TSC and Dollar General thefts.

Hale is being held for $100,000 bond on charges filed by Celina Police Department Additional charges from Celina and other jurisdictions are pending review by the Mercer County prosecutor.

This is a case of law enforcement agencies working together for the good of the community as a whole. This investigation is still pending, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Celina Police Department at 419-586-2345.