Celina Man Arrested for Possession

At approximately noon Wednesday, Celina Police Ptl. Brian Taylor observed a male known to him as James D. Thompson, 44, of 217 Parkview Drive, Celina, driving on Grand Lake Road.

Ptl. Taylor knew Thompson to have a suspended driver’s license and conducted a traffic stop with James Thompson on Grand Lake Road.

Through the course of the stop and subsequent interview with Thompson, Thompson admitted he was in possession of meth. A search produced approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia, including several glass pipes for smoking meth.

Thompson is being held in the Mercer County Jail on charges of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Kathy Speelman. The case was referred to the Mercer County Prosecutor, Matthew K. Fox for review and prosecution.

Celina police officers were assisted on scene by members of the Grand Lake Drug Task Force including another Celina officer and deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.