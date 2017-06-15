Celina Man Arrested for Possession

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office arrested a Celina man after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamines.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said a drug tip to the agency led to the arrest of Michael James Wilson Jr., 35, of 219 E. Wayne St., Celina.

In a news release, Grey reported his agency received the tip shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, and deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and a patrolman from the Celina Police Department went to the 7000 block of Havemann Road and located the suspect at 9:29 a.m. The suspect was reported to be in possession of drugs.

Deputies checked the male suspect and found that he was in possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamines. They arrested Wilson, who is currently being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony. Wilson’s bond has been set at $125,000, subject to 10 percent.

“Tips have increased as of late and so have our arrests,” Grey said in the news release.

He noted he is asking his citizens to continue help his office by leaving tips.