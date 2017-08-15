Celina Man Arrested on Drug Charges in New Bremen

According to a news release from the New Bremen Police Department, at approximately 6:20 p.m. Friday, a New Bremen police officer observed a black SUV towing a mini van on a car dolly traveling westbound on Amsterdam Road. The officer noticed the car dolly was dragging on the roadway, and there was no operating brake lights on the vehicle being towed.

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Michael Posada, of Celina. During the traffic stop, a canine unit from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office indicated narcotics were inside the vehicle. Marijuana, crystal meth and other paraphernalia were recovered from the vehicle. Posada was cited for operating a vehicle with fictitious plates. Other charges are pending lab test results.