Celina Man Arrested on Assault, Abduction Charges

After investigating allegations of felonious assault by means of a deadly weapon and abduction, the Celina Police Department has arrested a Celina man.

On Wednesday, officers from the Celina Police Department executed two search warrants — which were obtained from Judge James Scheer, Celina Municipal Court, with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office — at 804 W. Market St., Celina, the home of Timothy Hanna, 35. The first search warrant was obtained while officers were investigating allegations of felonious assault by means of a deadly weapon and abduction, according to a news release issued by Chief Tom Wale on the allegations Hanna by force or threat did restrain the liberty of Mollie R. Menke, 35, of Delphos.

During the incident, which had occurred the evening of June 6, Hanna restrained and assaulted Menke, and during the struggle, she tried multiple times to escape the residence; however, Hanna physically prevented her from doing so. During the incident Hanna allegedly fired a handgun inside the home and threatened both Menke and himself with the weapon. Menke escaped the residence, sought medical treatment and then made a report to the police department.

During the execution of the first search warrant, officers of the Celina Police Department observed items consistent with the use of anabolic steroids, and a second search warrant was obtained for the items related to that, as well. It was also executed before officers left the scene, according to the release.

With the execution of these search warrants, officers seized numerous items related to the investigation, Wale noted. These included eight firearms, a fired bullet and casing, numerous syringes, an empty bottle of suspected steroid and five partial bottles of suspected steroids, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Hanna on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony, as well as felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Hanna is being held without bail in the Mercer County Jail. Mercer County Prosecutor Matthew Fox is reviewing the case, and further charges are expected. Hannah is scheduled for arraignment in the Celina Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Friday.