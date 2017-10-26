Celina Investigates Crash

At 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, a traffic crash occurred at the intersection of Grand Lake Road and Ohio 29 in the city of Celina.

Through the investigation, officers found a white, 2006 Mercury Mountaineer (SUV) driven by Audrey M. Debrosse, 82, of Coldwater, traveled eastbound on Ohio 29 and attempted to turn left, north, onto Grand Lake Road, according to a news release from Celina Police Chief Tom Wale. In doing so, she failed to yield the right of way to a westbound tan 1999 GMC pickup truck being driven by Dennis Griewe, 49, of Wapakoneta. The Griewe pickup truck struck the Debrosse SUV broadside causing both vehicles to exit the roadway on the northwest corner. The truck continued on, striking a fence owned by the McDonald’s restaurant, before coming to a stop.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and were towed from the scene. Debrosse, as well as a passenger from the pickup truck, John Coil, 52, of Wapakoneta, were transported to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.