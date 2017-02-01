Celina Firefighters Respond to House Fire

At 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday, the Celina Fire Department received a call of a house fire at 7145 Gause Road, west of Celina.

When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was coming from the front windows of the home and extended into the attic of the home. The house suffered heavy damage.

The two-story home was owned by Adam and Marlene Selhorst and was insured. The Selhorsts were awaken by the smoke detector, and were able to escape the fire along with their 17-month-old child. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the State Fire Marshal will be assisting with the investigation.

The Celina Fire Department responded with three trucks and 17 personnel. They received mutual aid from the Coldwater Fire Department.