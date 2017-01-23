Celina Firefighters Respond to Barn Fire on Sunday

At 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Celina Fire Department received a call of smoke in a pole barn (24’ x 32’) at 3879 Mud Pike, Celina.

On arrival there were flames coming from the pole barn, and the fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes. The pole barn suffered heavy damage, including its contents, with an estimated loss approximately $40,000.

Included in the contents was two lawnmowers, a golf cart and a four-wheeler. The barn was owed by Bart and Arika Leininger. The pole barn was insured and there were no injuries.

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately two hours. The fire department responded with two trucks and 10 firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.