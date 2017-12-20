Celina Fire Under Investigation

At 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, the Celina Fire Department received a call for a fire at 221 S. Ash St., Celina.

The caller, Cynthia Coate, reported her two children were still in the residence and she was unable to locate them because of the smoke. On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the second-story apartment.

Two children 1 and 2 years of age were found in a bedroom on the second floor and were removed to safety. The fire was located in the same bedroom in the wall cavity and attic area.

The children suffered smoke inhalation, and were transported to Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The two occupants of the first-floor apartment were able to escape with no injuries.

The owner of the property was Jeff Link of Celina (Midwest Rental Properties) and the property was insured. The fire appeared to be electrical in nature and is under investigation.

The department responded with three trucks and 12 firefighters and remained on the scene for approximately two hours.