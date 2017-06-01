Celina FD Responds to House Fire

The Celina Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday, with moderate damage done by the flames.

At 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, the department received a call of a house fire at 909 Rosewood in Celina. On arrival, firefighters found a one story single family home with smoke showing. The fire was contain to a utility closet and a hallway. The home was owned by William Mertz and was rented by Brian and Lindsay Gilliland and their three children. The children and Brian Gilliland were able to escape the home with no injuries. Lindsay Gilliland wasn’t home at the time of the fire. The home suffered moderate damage and was insured. The fire appears to be electrical in nature and is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family. The Celina Fire Department responded with three trucks and 10 firefighters and was on the scene for approximately two hours.