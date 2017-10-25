Celina Ends Riders' Season At Districts

In Saturday’s sectional final win against Wauseon, the St. Marys Roughriders volleyball team trailed late in each of the three sets they won, but still left with a 3-1 victory.

On Tuesday, it was the complete opposite.

Looking to avenge their Western Buckeye League defeat, Celina chipped away at the Roughriders’ lead in each set, needing just three sets to eliminate St. Marys, 28-26, 26-24, 25-21 in a Division II district semifinal at Bluffton University’s Sommer Center.

The Bulldogs will play Shanwee — who defeated Wapakoneta in the first of two matches on Tuesday — on Thursday in a district championship in Bluffton.

For the Roughriders (13-12) their season ends in another district semifinal after so much promise down the stretch during the 2017 season.

After a 1-7 start to the year, St. Marys won 12 of its final 16 matches coming into Tuesday, including winning five of its last six WBL contest and upsetting the No. 3 seeded Wauseon on the road to capture a fifth straight sectional title.

But Tuesday, the Roughriders could not keep that season going.

Neither team was separated by more than four points in each set, especially in set No. 1, where there were 14 lead changes.

With the set at 15-14 Celina, the Roughriders used a 4-0 run to take an 18-15 lead on a kill by Sam Ackroyd and two kills and a block by Aaleyiah Williams.

St. Marys’ lead quickly evaporated until the Riders went on a 4-1 advantage to take a 23-20 lead on kills by Danielle and Claire Bertke and even reached set point with the score 24-21.

But Celina kept the set alive by scoring the next three points to tie the game at 24-24 and ended the set overall outscoring the Roughriders 7-2 to steal set one.

St. Marys trailed in the second set, 17-12, but scored the next eight points with Danielle Bertke serving to take a 20-17 lead.

However, as in the first set, Celina chipped away.

Maddy Luebke and Samantha Carlin each recorded a service ace and a kill at the net eventually tied the set at 21-21, where the Bulldogs outscored the Roughriders 5-3 to take a 2-0 set lead.

St. Marys led 13-10 after a 3-0 run helped give it some cushion in the third set with Abbie Young serving, but Celina finished the third set on a 15-8 advantage, including a 9-4 run, to take a 19-17 at one point. The Bulldogs used that two-point lead to catapult them to a three-set win by finishing set three on a slim 6-4 run, despite kills from Makenna Mele and Williams to savage the match.

Danielle Bertke led the Roughriders with 10 kills and six digs, followed by nine kills from Mele and nine digs. Another senior in Madi Howell collected 27 assists and Abbi Chorvas dished out five digs as those four seniors played their final volleyball match in a St. Marys uniform.

Williams and Ackroyd each produced four kills along with three from Claire Bertke.

Cherissa Priddy led the team in digs with 14.