Cards Use Second Quarter To Soar Past Bearcats

The second quarter proved to be the difference in an otherwise close affair.

A 12-3 second-quarter scoring on 5-of-11 shooting, the New Bremen Cardinals girls' basketball team not only used that second-quarter to their advantage, but also cleaned up the boards and played solid defense in a 52-38 non-conference victory against Spencerville on Tuesday.

Jane Homan led the second-quarter in the opening stanza.

The junior scored 12 of the Cardinals' first 17 points and the final six points to end the first and open the second period.

In the meantime, the Cardinals played tenacious defense, forcing three turnovers and allowing just one basket on nine attempts.

Staying on the defensive end, New Bremen cleaned up seven boards and eight overall in the quarter.

By the half, the Cardinals — who entered the second quarter with a slim 13-12 lead — were up 27-15 and out-rebounded the Bearcats 22-8.

The Cardinals doubled the Bearcats in field goals, 10-5 in the first half.

Spencerville closed the gap to 29-22 with 1:14 remaining in the third off a three from Jenna Henline.

But aside from cleaning the boards — New Bremen out-rebounded Spencerville 41-21 in the game — the Cardinals received a boost in momentum at the end of each quarter. The Cardinals scored the final shot in the first three quarters, including a trey from Molly Smith seconds before the third-quarter buzzer — after a two from Amanda Brown on a putback to push the Caridnals' lead back to double figures, 34-22.

Spencerville pulled within 10, 32-24 with 6:38 remaining in regulation, but the Cardinals kept the rest of the quarter at a 14-point differential.

Removing that 12-3 scoring in the second quarter, the Cardinals held a slight edge, 40-35.

Eight players scored points for New Bremen, led by Homan's 15 points to go along with four boards.

Kelly Naylor followed with eight points and seven rebounds.

Kayla Bergman and Hanna Tenkman cleaned up eight boards and Brown tallied five rebounds.