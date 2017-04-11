Cardinals Softball Wins MAC Opener

See Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader for the full story from Tuesday's games.

Softball

New Bremen 9, Versailles 6

As the New Bremen Cardinals softball team starts the Midwest Athletic Conference season, they need the bats more than ever and Tuesday evening they got that.

Every time the Versailles Tigers scored the Cardinals answered, making for a good recipe for victory in a 9-3 MAC opening win on Tuesday.

It took two three-run innings to put New Bremen ahead for good as the Cardinals scored three in the fifth and the sixth inning.

Going into the fifth inning the score was tied 3-all, but the Cardinals answered beginning with a one-out double by Marissa Topp to right, but she was tagged out at the plate on a single to left by Sophie Fox. Fox advanced to second on the throw and scored the go-ahead run on a double to center by Cassidy Smith.

Jenna Broerman followed with a single and advanced to second on an error by the center fielder that allowed Smith to score and Broerman to advance to third. Broerman made the score 6-3 when she scored on an infield single to short.

New Bremen needed all three of those runs as Versailles answered with two runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Kayla Stammen led off with an infield single and scored on a double to center by Sarah Gigandet. Kami McEldowney doubled to center to score Gigandet to close the score to 6-5.

The Cardinals pushed their lead with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Hanna Tenkman reached on an error and Abbi Thieman reached base on a fielder’s choice with one out.

Tenkman scored on a single by Topp, with Thieman advancing to third on an error. Fox helped herself out again as she laced a double down the left field line that scored Thieman. Topp scored the final run for New Bremen on a sacrifice fly to right by Smith. Versailles scored a run in the top of the seventh to make the final score 9-6.

Coldwater 11, Minster 7

Van Wert 11, St. Marys 10

Baseball

Van Wert 2, St. Marys 1

From staff reports

VAN WERT — The St. Marys Roughriders baseball team dropped their third Western Buckeye League match of the season after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Van Wert on Tuesday.

The loss also marks the fifth straight defeat for the Roughriders (1-5, 0-3 WBL).

Starting pitcher Derek Jay took the loss in six innings of work, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out four, but his counterpart pitched just a little better.

Caleb Fetzer threw a complete game two-hitter, surrendering just one run and striking out 10 batters. He did walk six batters on the night, but St. Marys did not capitalize.

The Roughriders got on the board first in the fourth inning when Logan Dircken scored on an Evan Vogel base hit.

The Cougars, however, responded with two runs in the bottom half off a pair of RBI hits by James Acquaviva and Holden Willingham to take a 2-1 lead.

The Roughriders will continue to look for their first WBL win on the season as they visit Shawnee on Thursday.

Coldwater 9, Minster 3

From staff reports

COLDWATER — The Minster Wildcats baseball team dropped their opening Midwest Athletic Conference game to Coldwater, 9-3 on Tuesday night.

Wildcats’ (5-4, 0-1 MAC) starting pitcher Aaron Ernst (1-1) took the loss, while Dylan Thobe pitched for the win for the Cavaliers.

Jon Niemeyer batted 2-for-4 at the plate for the Wildcats and Ben Stubbs was 2-for-3.

The Wildcats will host Delphos St. John’s on Thursday.

Versailles 12, New Bremen 2 Final/5

From staff reports

VERSAILLES — The New Bremen Cardinals baseball team was run-ruled in the first Midwest Athletic Conference match of the season, falling 12-2 to Versailles on Tuesday.

The Tigers scored three runs each in the second and third innings to counter the Cardinals’ (6-4, 0-1 MAC) lone run in the opening frame.

The Tigers ended the last four innings of the game by scoring three runs each.

Bryce Blickle took the loss for the Cardinals in three innings of work where he allowed nine runs — six earned — on 11 hits, while talking two and striking out three.

Charlie Sailer pitched one inning allowing three runs on five hits.

Luke Vonderhaar recorded two RBIs for New Bremen at the plate and Casey Parker collected two hits.

New Bremen will travel to Marion Local to take on the Flyers on Thursday.

Parkway 6, New Knoxville 3

From staff reports

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers baseball team dropped their opening Midwest Athletic Conference match to Parkway, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The Rangers (3-3-1, 0-1 MAC) scored in the opening frame, but the (4-3, 1-0) scored one run in the first and a pair of runs in the second take a 3-1 lead.

Parkway tacked on three more runs in the fourth and fifth inning before the Rangers tallied two in the sixth frame.

Nathan Merges (2-2) took the loss for the Rangers, who have now lost two straight contests.

New Knoxville will play Coldwater on Thursday.

Boys Tennis

St. Marys 3, Van Wert 2

From staff reports

The St. Marys Roughriders boys tennis team remains unbeaten in Western Buckeye League play after defeating Van Wert 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Roughriders (5-1, 3-0 WBL) won just one singles match, with Jacob Grannan defeating Gabe Rollins, 6-1, 6-3 at second singles.

But St. Marys won both its doubles matches on Tuesday, beginning with the first duo of CJ Vanderhorst and Howie Spencer winning their match against Van Wert’s Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher, 6-6 (3-7), 6-4, 6-3.

Michael Dietz and Evan Tennant won the Roughriders’ second doubles match against Van Wert’s Carter Eirenbary and Zach Stevens, 6-1, 6-0.

At first singles, Cameron Dingledine fell to Michael Etter, 4-6, 3-6 and Josh Wingett lost his third singles match to Ryan Keber, 3-6, 3-6.

The Roughriders will host Shawnee on Thursday.

Track and Field

Coldwater Quad Meet

Girls

1. New Bremen 116, 2. Coldwater 85, 3. Fort Recovery 34, 4. New Knoxville 19.

Boys

1. New Bremen 86, 2. Coldwater 79, 3. Fort Recovery 56, 4. New Knoxville 8.

St. Marys Quad Meet

Girls

1. Versailles 10, 2. St. Marys 50, 2. Marion Local, 4. Fort Loramie 49.

Boys

1. Versailles 102, 2. St. Marys 66, 3. Fort Loramie 47, 4. Marion Local 39.

Minster Tri-meet

Girls

1. Minster 116, 2. St. Henry 52, 3. Delphos Jefferson 5.

Boys

1. Minster 75, 2. St. Henry 52, 3. Delphos Jefferson 36.