Cardinals Softball, Baseball Beat Fort Loramie

Softball

New Bremen 16, Fort Loramie 2

On a beautiful Friday evening, watching Abbi Thieman at the plate was a thing of beauty.

The sophomore left fielder had as many hits as Fort Loramie did and scored more runs than the entire Redskins team as she and the New Bremen Cardinals softball squad routed the Redskins 16-2 in non-conference action.

Thieman finished the night with a perfect 6-for-6 at the plate, was a home run shy of the cycle, stole five bases, scored four times and drove in four runs.

If her bat and legs weren't enough, she also flashed the leather in left field, especially one a crucial catch in the first inning to thwart a Redskins' rally.

The Cardinals (9-1) — winners of six straight — scored a run in every inning but one and put the icing on the cake with a five-run seventh.

Sophie Fox picked up her ninth victory of the season in a complete-game six hitter, allowing just two runs — one earned — while striking out 11 batters and walking none.

New Bremen tallied two runs in the opening frame, led off by Thieman's single and stolen base. Fox and Jenna Broerman both walked as Kelly Naylor drove in two with a single for an early 2-0 lead.

The Redskins' only threat in the contest on Friday came in the home half of the first.

After the first two batters were retired, Megan Koppin reached on an error to extend the inning and Morgan Holscher drove her in with a double.

Macy Inwalle followed with an RBI single to tie the game.

But Thieman made a running catch in left-center field off the bat of Desiree Fogt to end the Redskins' first.

Baseball

New Bremen 3, Fort Loramie 2

The Fort Loramie Redskins baseball team got an early 2-1 lead, but with timely hitting, the New Bremen Cardinals regained the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth to defeat the Redskins 3-2 Friday in a non-conference game.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning, New Bremen (8-4) got started quickly.

Luke Vonderhaar reached on a hit batter with one out. Grant Selby singled to center on a 1-2 count and Ryan Bertke followed with a single to right and when the fielder misplayed the ball, Vonderhaar scored the tying run.

Fort Loramie then brought in Dan Berning to relieve C. J. Billing on the mound. Billing walked Casey Parker to load the bases, then Bryce Bickle forced the count to 2-2 before he laced a single to right to drive home Selby for the 3-2 lead.