Cardinals Snap 38-game MAC Losing Skid

The New Bremen football team finally broke a five-year Midwest Athletic Conference winning drought Friday night as they ran the ball past Parkway in a 34-20 victory.

The win against a MAC opponent is the first victory for the Cardinals (3-2, 1-2 MAC) since Sept. 28, 2012 in a win against Fort Recovery. The Cardinals had suffered 38 consecutive conference losses since then.

And to finally break that drought, it was run the ball, run the ball and run it some more for New Bremen as the Cardinals rushed for 348 yards with quarterback Nolan Bornhorst and Avery Powers doing the damage.

Bornhorst rushed the ball 26 times for 142 yards and one touchdown. Bornhorst also threw for two touchdowns and Powers had 22 rushes for 200 yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.







After Parkway scored on its opening drive of the game, the Cardinals started on their own 20 and moved the ball down to the Parkway 27, mostly on the ground, until Bornhorst found Powers in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown. The extra point by Ryan Bertke gave New Bremen a 7-6 with 2:22 left in the first quarter since the Panther missed their extra point.

The Cardinals offense continued to go wild in the second quarter.

The Panthers ended the first quarter with possession at their 22 and 12 plays later Nick Hawk took the handoff for a 2-yard touchdown run. The Panthers went for two but did not convert making the score 12-7 with 9:01 left in the first half.

On the ensuing kickoff, Powers almost broke loose for a touchdown but was tackled after a 55-yard return, giving the Cardinals possession at the Panthers 40.



Four plays later, Bornhorst went up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown run, giving New Bremen back the lead, 13-12. The extra point kick was blocked giving the Cardinals a 13-12 lead with 7:01 left in the second quarter.